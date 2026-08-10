Hyundai targets 1M connected cars in India by 2027
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced its ambitious plan to sell one million connected cars by 2027. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to promote connected and software-led vehicle technologies in the country. As of now, over 800,000 Hyundai connected cars are already on Indian roads. The company hopes to increase the penetration of connected vehicles across its portfolio from 4% in 2019 to 20% in 2026.
Technological advancement
Bluelink connected car platform
Hyundai first introduced its Bluelink connected car platform in India in 2019 with the launch of Venue. The company calls it India's first OEM-fitted connected SUV.
Since then, Hyundai has expanded these features across models like Creta, Venue, and i20.
The Bluelink platform offers over 70 features including remote vehicle monitoring, health diagnostics, location tracking, and trip history.
Future plans
Focus on software-defined vehicles
Hyundai's connected mobility strategy is increasingly focused on software-defined vehicles and over-the-air (OTA) technology.
This would allow cars to receive software updates and new features even after purchase.
The company's roadmap for connected technology includes OTA map updates with the i20 in 2020, next-gen Audio Video Navigation Telematics tech in 2022, and the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) in 2025.
Emergency assistance
Emergency services and vehicle recovery
Hyundai's connected technology has also proved to be a boon in emergency situations.
The Bluelink platform has helped over 500,000 motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services.
It has also supported around 15,000 crash-notification interventions and aided law-enforcement agencies in tracing and recovering vehicles.
EV integration
Next-gen connected car tech in upcoming electric SUV
Hyundai's upcoming mass-market electric SUV will offer next-gen connected car tech as standard across all variants.
This move is aimed at further integrating the company's connected mobility and electric vehicle strategies.
Tarun Garg, MD and CEO of HMIL, said that the growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects "the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility."