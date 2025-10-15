Hyundai to invest ₹45,000 crore in India by 2030
Hyundai Motor India is dropping a massive ₹45,000 crore investment plan between 2026 and 2030, aiming to launch 26 new models and expand its manufacturing.
The goal? To grab a bigger slice of India's car market and bring more variety to the roads.
Major investment in new model launches
Expect seven all-new cars, six redesigns, six new variants, and seven facelifts.
Hyundai is rolling out five electric vehicles and eight hybrids—plus, they're stepping into MPVs and off-road SUVs.
The luxury Genesis brand will finally hit India in 2027.
Focus on EVs and R&D
A big chunk (₹27,000 crore) goes into product development and R&D—including a high-range compact electric SUV with advanced driver assist features.
New MD & CEO from January 2026
From January 1, 2026, Tarun Garg—currently Hyundai India's Whole-time Director—will become Managing Director & CEO.
He'll steer Hyundai through this next phase of growth.