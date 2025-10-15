Next Article
Mahindra XEV 7e to debut in November: What to expect
Auto
Mahindra is rolling out its new XEV 7e, an electric spin on the XUV700, in November 2025.
Starting at around ₹20 lakh, this SUV joins Mahindra's growing "Born Electric" lineup and is set to take on rivals like Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3 in India.
Range of over 500km per charge
The XEV 7e will offer six- and seven-seat options, a sleek three-screen dashboard, and cool extras like a panoramic sunroof.
Built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, it comes with two battery choices—one promising over 400km range and another for 500km+.
Plus, fast charging gets you from 20% to 80% in just about 20 minutes, making it easy for both daily drives and longer road trips.