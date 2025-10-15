US Army orders self-driving trucks to haul supplies

Each truck packs a 600-hp diesel engine

Each PLS truck packs a 600-hp diesel engine and a hydraulic system that loads or unloads cargo in just five minutes.

With tech like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, these trucks can even drive themselves in convoys.

Oshkosh scored an $89 million contract for the project, which is part of the Army's bigger push toward autonomous vehicles—including plans to show off a driverless Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle in 2026.