US Army orders self-driving trucks to haul supplies
The US Army has contracted for self-driving Palletized Load System (PLS) trucks from Oshkosh Defense to make moving supplies safer and more efficient.
These 10-wheelers can haul up to 16.5 tons across tough terrain, and their autonomous features mean fewer soldiers have to ride along—helping keep people out of harm's way during risky missions.
Each PLS truck packs a 600-hp diesel engine and a hydraulic system that loads or unloads cargo in just five minutes.
With tech like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, these trucks can even drive themselves in convoys.
Oshkosh scored an $89 million contract for the project, which is part of the Army's bigger push toward autonomous vehicles—including plans to show off a driverless Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle in 2026.