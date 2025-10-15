Watch real pilots race eVTOLs around pylons in the sky
Jetson just kicked off the Air Games at UP Summit, giving us the first-ever public look at piloted eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) racing.
With four Jetson ONEs flying in formation and zipping around pylons, it's a big leap for personal air mobility—and honestly, it looks like the future of motorsports might be airborne.
The Jetson ONE
The Jetson ONE is a single-seater that flies up to 101km/h for about 20 minutes per charge.
It's priced at $128,000 right now (going up to $148,000 after November 3).
Nearly 550 people have already ordered one—2026 and 2027 slots are sold out—so new buyers can only reserve builds for 2028 with an $8,000 deposit.
A new standard for personal air mobility
Unlike Airspeeder's drone races, Jetson's events are all about real pilots behind the controls and custom pylons shaping each race.
This hands-on approach brings classic motorsport vibes to the skies and sets a fresh standard for recreational eVTOLs—not just another passenger drone project.