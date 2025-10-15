Watch real pilots race eVTOLs around pylons in the sky

The Jetson ONE

The Jetson ONE is a single-seater that flies up to 101km/h for about 20 minutes per charge.

It's priced at $128,000 right now (going up to $148,000 after November 3).

Nearly 550 people have already ordered one—2026 and 2027 slots are sold out—so new buyers can only reserve builds for 2028 with an $8,000 deposit.