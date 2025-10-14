UP ends tax waivers on EVs, hybrids

Popular models like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now ₹2-4 lakh pricier

These waivers had made UP a hotspot for hybrids, but with the perks gone, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda want incentives to continue for hybrids—while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are pushing for benefits only for pure EVs.

If you're eyeing a greener car in UP, it just got a lot more expensive.