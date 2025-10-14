Next Article
UP ends tax waivers on EVs, hybrids
Auto
Uttar Pradesh has just ended its electric and hybrid vehicle tax waivers, which were introduced under the 2022 policy to encourage cleaner rides.
From now on, buying a new EV or hybrid in UP means you'll pay an extra 8-10% road tax, depending on the car's price.
Popular models like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now ₹2-4 lakh pricier
These waivers had made UP a hotspot for hybrids, but with the perks gone, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda want incentives to continue for hybrids—while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are pushing for benefits only for pure EVs.
If you're eyeing a greener car in UP, it just got a lot more expensive.