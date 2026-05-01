Hyundai unveils Pleos Connect interface for Grandeur, Ioniq 3 EV

Hyundai adds app market, Gleo AI

The interface splits into three handy sections: driving data, app displays, and a bottom bar for shortcuts.

There is an app market built-in so you can use third-party apps like YouTube, Spotify, and NAVER right from your dashboard.

Plus, Gleo AI is on board as your voice assistant for managing car functions (and more features are on the way).

By 2030, Hyundai plans to roll this out to about 20 million cars across Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.