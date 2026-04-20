Hyundai Venue Knight Edition goes official in India at ₹10L

Hyundai has launched the 2026 Venue Knight Edition in India, starting at ₹9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with selected versions of HX5, HX6T, HX8, and HX10 trims. Just like the Knight Editions of Creta, Creta Electric and i20, the Venue Knight Edition also comes with a lot of blacked-out exterior design elements and an all-black interior with brass-colored inserts.

Design The SUV features an all-black theme The Venue Knight Edition sports blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels with contrasting red brake calipers and black roof rails. The front and rear bumpers, which are silver on the regular model, get an all-black treatment for a more stealthy look. The Hyundai badges at the front and rear also get a matte black finish. Inside, it features an all-black theme with brass-colored elements on the steering wheel, climate control buttons, AC vents and gear shifter.

Feature highlights It comes equipped with a sunroof and an ADAS suite The Venue Knight Edition has dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, automatic climate control with rear vents, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger. Safety features include six airbags, a rear-view camera, an ADAS suite, electronic parking brake, and disk brakes on all wheels. The model is offered with three engine options: an 83hp, 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine with manual transmission; a 120hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill with DCT; and a 116hp, diesel unit available in manual and automatic variants.

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