These stylish Jaguar concepts are straight out of the future
What's the story
Ian Callum, the legendary designer behind iconic vehicles like the Aston Martin DB7 and Jaguar F-type, has unveiled his latest creations. His design studio, Callum Designs, has released images of a modern reinterpretation of the Jaguar XJ220 and its racing counterpart, the XJ220-C. The projects are described as both a concept and a design study by Callum Designs. While they aren't full production models yet, there's always room for change with enough financial backing.
Design evolution
Debuting on the eve of the original XJ220's anniversary
On the eve of the XJ220's 35th anniversary, Callum unveiled his modern take on the supercar through his studio. The initial images show a side profile and rear three-quarters view of the vehicle, highlighting some major changes as well as striking similarities with its predecessor. The signature egg-shaped window cutouts have been retained but the rear fenders are flatter than before.
Influences
The new design bears resemblance to Callum's Jaguar CX-75
The side vents and profile of Callum's new XJ220 are reminiscent of the Jaguar CX-75 concept he designed in 2010. However, this time around, there's no prominent S-duct on the hood. The design studio has also revealed a racing version called the XJ220 GT1, which features a front splitter and an imposing rear wing in its design.
Availability
A wealthy client could sway toward making 1-off versions
The XJ220 GT1 gives the impression that it has been sculpted from a single piece of metal. Each sheet of bodywork seamlessly merges into the next with the spoiler's uprights directly emerging from the rear haunches. Despite being labeled as "portfolio projects," or simply concept cars, Callum Designs hinted that a particularly interested or suitably wealthy client could sway toward making one-off versions.