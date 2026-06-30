The projects are described as both a concept and a design study by Callum Designs

These stylish Jaguar concepts are straight out of the future

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jun 30, 202612:18 pm

What's the story

Ian Callum, the legendary designer behind iconic vehicles like the Aston Martin DB7 and Jaguar F-type, has unveiled his latest creations. His design studio, Callum Designs, has released images of a modern reinterpretation of the Jaguar XJ220 and its racing counterpart, the XJ220-C. The projects are described as both a concept and a design study by Callum Designs. While they aren't full production models yet, there's always room for change with enough financial backing.