Bristol's Fighter supercar is a V10 mix of US, UK
What's the story
Bristol Cars is making a comeback by reviving one of its most iconic models, the Fighter. The first newly completed Fighter was unveiled at Salon Prive, Blenheim Palace. The car is built on an original unused chassis from the supercar's aborted production run. Bristol Cars plans to create four more customer cars from the remaining unused Fighter chassis before moving on to future projects for this 80-year-old brand.
Model details
Fighter is mix of British grand tourer and American muscle
The Fighter, Bristol's last production model before its 2011 insolvency, is a unique mix of British grand tourer and American muscle.
It features distinctive gullwing doors and an 8.0-liter V10 engine derived from the Dodge Viper.
The newly completed cars can be configured with either 525hp or an optional 600hp version, with Bristol claiming a top speed of up to 338km/h for the new-old Fighter.
Revival strategy
Revival of an iconic brand
The revival of Bristol Cars is spearheaded by Paul King, the owner of the company.
Richard Hackett is the chairman, serving as a vital link to the original company. He closely worked with long-time Bristol boss Tony Crook during the Fighter's conception phase.
The four remaining chassis will be offered to customers in the coming months, with pricing available only on request.
Availability
The new Fighters can be exported to the US
Bristol Cars has partnered with a low-volume, niche manufacturer to build the new Fighters in Britain.
The cars can be configured in right- or left-hand drive and exported to major markets like the US.
This is where they are expected to qualify under the federal Show or Display exemption for historically or technologically significant vehicles produced in very small numbers.
Company legacy
A look at the history of Bristol Cars
Bristol Cars traces its roots to the Bristol Aeroplane Company, which started making cars after World War II.
Its first production car, the BMW-influenced Bristol 400, was launched in 1946.
The company is known for building expensive, discreet grand tourers in tiny numbers.
The Fighter was a more sporting interpretation of this philosophy, with its long body and gullwing doors designed for aerodynamics and performance.