Bristol's Fighter supercar is a V10 mix of US, UK

The Fighter, Bristol's last production model before its 2011 insolvency, is a unique mix of British grand tourer and American muscle.

It features distinctive gullwing doors and an 8.0-liter V10 engine derived from the Dodge Viper.

The newly completed cars can be configured with either 525hp or an optional 600hp version, with Bristol claiming a top speed of up to 338km/h for the new-old Fighter.