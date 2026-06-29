Ferrari 288 GTO from 1985 could fetch millions at auction
What's the story
The iconic 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer, marking the platform's 250,000th listing. The car has already attracted bids into the millions. This particular Ferrari is one of the first 200 units built to meet homologation approval for Group B racing rules. Only 272 cars were made in total, with this being one of the earliest examples.
Design
First, take a look at the iconic supercar
The Ferrari 288 GTO is a stunning combination of beauty and performance. It features quad headlights, a wider body, and a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, the 308 GTS. The car's V8 engine is arranged longitudinally to accommodate twin IHI turbochargers and their plumbing. This design pushes the differential into view, making it easier to spot this iconic model on the road.
Power specs
The car's engine is a work of art
The 288 GTO's engine displaces 2.9-liter (2,855cc) and is slightly smaller than the one in the 308 model. However, it comes with twin water-cooled turbochargers and double air-to-air intercoolers. The result? A power output of just under 400hp with a torque of up to 496Nm. Despite being a supercar, the car weighs some 91kg less than a Toyota GR86, making it an even more impressive feat of engineering.
Restoration journey
The car was once owned by a privateer racer
This particular 288 GTO has an interesting history, having once belonged to a Mexican privateer racer who had all his Ferraris painted silver. However, all production models left the factory in red. The car changed hands a few times after that but was restored and returned to its original color in 2011. It was also certified by Ferrari Classiche at that time, further adding to its value as a collector's item.