Ferrari 288 GTO from 1985 could fetch millions at auction

Restoration journey

The car was once owned by a privateer racer

This particular 288 GTO has an interesting history, having once belonged to a Mexican privateer racer who had all his Ferraris painted silver. However, all production models left the factory in red. The car changed hands a few times after that but was restored and returned to its original color in 2011. It was also certified by Ferrari Classiche at that time, further adding to its value as a collector's item.