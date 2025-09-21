This famous movie car's replica is now up for grabs

The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, the iconic car from the 1983 movie National Lampoon's Vacation, is up for sale. The vehicle, a replica of the original seen in the film, has been modified and road-tested. It was put on auction by Bring A Trailer and will be available until September 23. The seller has given a detailed description of its condition and modifications.

Vehicle details It is based on a 1989 Ford LTD Country Squire The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, a replica based on a 1989 Ford LTD Country Squire, is modeled after the car driven by Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation. It features faux wood paneling, eight headlights, and a shiny Metallic Pea paint job.

Transformation journey The seller has driven some 24,140km during ownership The seller bought the car in 2023, when it was still a beige ocean liner. A lot of cutting and welding went into transforming it into a clone of the onscreen car. Along with documentation of the build process, pictures from various filming sites across the US are included with this vehicle. The seller has driven some 24,140km during ownership.