Mahindra XEV 9E is ICOTY's Green Car of the Year

Mahindra 's XEV 9E has won the coveted Green Car of the Year 2026 award by the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) jury. The recognition comes for its contribution to sustainable mobility and cleaner transportation solutions in India's automotive market. The vehicle beat Kia Carens Clavis EV and BMW iX1 LWB to bag the top honor, showing how far eco-friendly vehicles have come in India over the last year.

Recognition details Award presentation and evaluation process The award was presented at the annual ICOTY awards ceremony by Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries, to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division. The ICOTY 2026 jury consisted of 19 eminent automotive journalists from top print and digital publications such as Auto Today. Each jury member was given 25 points with a maximum of 10 points for any single model in order to ensure fairness and transparency in scoring.

Award standards Green Car Award's criteria and eligibility The Green Car Award, established under the ICOTY umbrella, honors vehicles making significant strides in sustainability through electric powertrains, hybrid technology, alternative fuels, or remarkable efficiency and emissions improvements. Like the main ICOTY award, cars are judged on several parameters. These include price, fuel efficiency, aesthetics, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions, with an added focus on environmental impact and real-world usability.