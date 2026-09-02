India auto recovery lifts 2-wheelers and passenger vehicles 8-10% FY27
India's auto scene is picking up speed, with two-wheelers and passenger vehicles expected to grow 8-10% in FY27.
According to ICICI Direct, August 2026 saw strong double-digit growth across two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, fueled by solid retail demand and economic recovery.
GST reforms are also helping push things forward.
Indian automakers record double-digit growth
Bajaj Auto made waves in two-wheelers with a 30% volume jump and exports up by 53%.
Tata Motors stood out in passenger vehicles, posting a huge 56% growth, with electric cars nearly doubling their sales.
Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra also had impressive gains at 21% and 50%.
In commercial vehicles, Tata Motors surged ahead with a 49% increase, while Ashok Leyland grew by 38%.
TVS Motor saw dispatches rise over 20%, boosted by strong export numbers.