India car market surges in August with Maruti Suzuki leading
Auto
August was a big month for India's car market, with almost everyone seeing strong growth.
Maruti Suzuki stayed on top, selling 176,971 cars, a jump of nearly 35%.
Tata Motors locked in second place with 65,253 units and a huge 59% boost year over year.
Mahindra came third, moving 59,257 cars and growing by 50%.
Hyundai, Kia records, Nissan up 147%
Hyundai had its best August ever with 54,396 cars sold (up 23.6%), while Kia also hit a record at 29,042 units thanks to demand for the Seltos and Sonet.
Toyota saw a slight dip but still sold 28,410 vehicles.
Nissan really stood out: sales jumped by an impressive 147%, driven by its Magnite and Tekton models.
Overall, the market is looking lively and competitive as demand keeps rising.