India car market surges in August with Maruti Suzuki leading

Hyundai had its best August ever with 54,396 cars sold (up 23.6%), while Kia also hit a record at 29,042 units thanks to demand for the Seltos and Sonet.

Toyota saw a slight dip but still sold 28,410 vehicles.

Nissan really stood out: sales jumped by an impressive 147%, driven by its Magnite and Tekton models.

Overall, the market is looking lively and competitive as demand keeps rising.