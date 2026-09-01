India electric car registrations up 51.3% August and 79.7% Jan-Aug
Electric cars are having a moment in India! Registrations shot up 51.3% in August 2026 compared to last year, with 29,687 new EVs hitting the road.
While that's impressive, numbers actually dipped by 12% from July, thanks to people waiting for festive deals and some supply hiccups.
Still, if you look at the whole year so far (January through August), 211,575 electric cars have been registered, a massive 79.7% jump from last year.
Tata Motors leads August EV registrations
Tata Motors is still the king of electric cars with 12,984 registrations in August, even though its numbers slipped a bit from July.
Mahindra held onto second place (6,367 units), and MG Motor saw a drop too.
Meanwhile, VinFast and Hyundai are catching eyes with big growth in August.
Despite some monthly slowdowns for established brands, it's clear more Indians are switching to EVs as options grow and consumer acceptance rises.