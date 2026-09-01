India electric car registrations up 51.3% August and 79.7% Jan-Aug

Electric cars are having a moment in India! Registrations shot up 51.3% in August 2026 compared to last year, with 29,687 new EVs hitting the road.

While that's impressive, numbers actually dipped by 12% from July, thanks to people waiting for festive deals and some supply hiccups.

Still, if you look at the whole year so far (January through August), 211,575 electric cars have been registered, a massive 79.7% jump from last year.