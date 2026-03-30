India extends PM e-drive subsidy deadline to July 31, 2026
Good news if you're eyeing an electric scooter: India's PM E-Drive scheme is sticking around a bit longer.
The government just pushed the subsidy deadline to July 31, 2026 (four months extra), giving more people a chance to grab EVs at lower prices.
The scheme, which kicked off in October 2024 with ₹10,900 crore backing, is all about making EVs and charging stations more accessible.
PM e-Drive new incentives and guidelines
Starting April 1, 2025, the incentive per e-two-wheeler will be ₹2,500 per kWh (maximum ₹5,000 per vehicle), while the price cap stays at ₹1.5 lakh.
As of January 27, 2026, a total of 22.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the scheme, including 19.19 lakh two-wheelers!
Plus, new guidelines are out to ramp up public charging points nationwide.
Just a heads-up: while the scheme could run until March 2028 if funds last, it might wrap up sooner if the budget runs out.