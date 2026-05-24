How CAFE III and ADAS norms will boost auto-component makers

India 's tightening fuel-efficiency and safety regulations are set to be the next big growth driver for auto-component manufacturers. Companies like Bosch are expecting a sharp increase in electronics, software, and emission-control systems per vehicle. This is in preparation for the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) III and mandatory Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) norms.

Proactive approach Bosch anticipates major regulatory changes Bosch is gearing up for major regulatory changes, including CAFE Phase III fuel-efficiency norms and mandatory ADAS for commercial vehicles. The company also anticipates stricter BS7 emission standards in the future. "Regulation is clearly moving in one direction, toward safer, cleaner, and more efficient mobility," said Guru Prasad Mudlapur, Managing Director of Bosch Ltd. He added that their strategy is to prepare early and assist customers through this transition.

Industry impact CAFE III to revolutionize automotive supply chain The upcoming CAFE III norms, likely to come into effect from April 2027, will force automakers to drastically improve fleet-wide fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. This shift is expected to revolutionize the automotive supply chain by increasing the technology and compliance content embedded inside every vehicle. "In a market where volumes may remain flat in the near term, content per vehicle becomes the primary growth lever," Mudlapur noted.

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Market advantages Schaeffler India expanding portfolio to keep up with trends Bosch, one of India's largest automotive technology suppliers, is likely to benefit from the rising demand for advanced fuel-injection systems, electronic control units, sensors, software-driven engine-management systems, and electrification technologies. Schaeffler India, too is expected to gain from trends like engine downsizing and transmission-efficiency upgrades triggered by tighter norms. The company has been expanding its portfolio of advanced valvetrain systems and hybrid transmission technologies.

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Information Electrified powertrains to benefit suppliers like Sona Comstar Suppliers such as Sona Comstar are likely to benefit from the growing shift toward electrified powertrains. These systems have a much higher component value compared with conventional internal combustion engine systems. The company supplies traction motors, differential gears, and motors used in hybrids and EVs.

Tech advantage Software, electronics players to gain from tightening regulations The tightening regulatory environment is also likely to benefit automotive software and electronics players like KPIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, and Uno Minda. This is because compliance increasingly depends on software calibration, battery-management systems, smart sensors, and vehicle-control technologies. Uno Minda is expected to benefit from the rising demand for sensors, actuators, and switches as vehicles become more software- and electronics-intensive.