India kicks off 1st hydrogen fuel cell train pilot
India just kicked off its first hydrogen fuel cell train, thanks to Prime Minister Modi.
This new train is running as a pilot on the Jind-Sonipat route and puts India alongside countries like Germany, Japan, China, and the US in exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation.
It's all part of India's push for greener tech under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Train uses proton-exchange membrane fuel cells
The train makes electricity onboard using proton-exchange membrane fuel cells: basically, compressed hydrogen mixes with oxygen to create energy, with only water vapor and heat left over.
The power is stored in Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for a smoother ride, and high-pressure cylinders keep the fuel supply steady.
Jind refueling facility meets safety standards
A refueling facility in Jind supports this project, meeting global safety standards.
It'll help make sure everything runs smoothly and could pave the way for more hydrogen trains across India.