India may mandate isobutanol blending in diesel to cut emissions

India is considering mandating the blending of isobutanol with diesel, a move aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security. The announcement was made by V Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways , during a CII summit on Friday. He said that Bharat Petroleum has already started research on this blending process with promising results.

Impact assessment Flex-fuel engines to be developed for 100% isobutanol use Umashankar stressed the importance of diesel consumption, which is nearly double that of petrol. He said, "So, blending diesel will have a far greater impact on our energy security than blending petrol." The ministry has also asked the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to study flex-fuel engines capable of running on up to 100% isobutanol as an alternative fuel for diesel.

Biofuel benefits Isobutanol blending can significantly reduce pollution from diesel vehicles Isobutanol, a biofuel derived from ethanol through fermentation, has a higher energy density than ethanol and is less corrosive. These properties make it an ideal candidate for diesel blending. Initial tests indicate that isobutanol blending can significantly reduce pollution from diesel vehicles without affecting their performance. The use of this biofuel may not require any major modifications to a vehicle's engine or exhaust system.

Advertisement

Regulatory changes Ministry to issue draft notification for truck-trailers Umashankar also revealed that the ministry will soon issue a draft notification for truck-trailers. The move is aimed at supporting a new ecosystem for heavy-duty electric trucks, especially the infrastructure required for battery swapping and charging. He explained that "tractor-trailer interchangeability" is being considered as an efficient alternative to long charging times or complex battery-swapping stations.

Advertisement

Green transport Hydrogen-powered public buses launched in Delhi-NCR On hydrogen logistics, Umashankar said the results have been promising with costs comparable to other forms of logistics travel. He also announced that hydrogen-powered public buses have been recently launched on Delhi-Faridabad and Noida routes. "Hydrogen refueling stations have already been set up under this scheme. These buses can travel 450km before needing a refuel," he added.