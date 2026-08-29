India posts record 51.8L 2-wheeler exports in 2025-26 says SIAM
India just hit a new high for two-wheeler exports in 2025-26, shipping out 51.8 lakh bikes and scooters, a solid 23.4% jump from 2024-25 (the previous fiscal year, FY25), says SIAM.
Motorcycles made up most of the action, with 44.77 lakh units exported (that's over a quarter of all bikes made here).
Exports earn ₹35,253cr, reach 154 countries
These exports brought in ₹35,253 crore in FY26 (2025-26), almost triple what they earned in FY18.
Indian bikes cruised into 154 countries, with Colombia, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, Brazil, and Guinea snapping up nearly half the shipments.
Bajaj Auto led the charge with a 38% share and TVS Motor wasn't far behind at 27.5%.
SIAM credits a wider product range, growing recognition of Indian two-wheeler brands, and their robust quality for the global love for Indian motorcycles.
The depreciation of the rupee is also aiding export volumes.