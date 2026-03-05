India records highest-ever automobile retail sales in February

India's automobile retail sales hit a record high in February 2026, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 25.62% to reach 24,09,362 units. The data was released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday. The impressive performance was witnessed across almost all segments except for Construction Equipment (CE).

Segment performance Two-wheelers, PVs, and CVs drive sales surge Two-wheelers led the sales surge with 17,00,505 units sold, marking a 25.02% YoY increase. Passenger vehicles (PVs) also witnessed a significant jump in sales at 3,94,768 units—a 26.12% increase over last year. Commercial vehicles (CVs) saw an even bigger jump of nearly 29% YoY to reach 1,00,820 units sold in February alone.

Additional segments Three-wheeler and tractor segments also witness healthy growth The three-wheeler segment also saw a healthy growth with retail sales of 1,17,130 units—up by 24.39% YoY. The tractor segment grew even more impressively at a rate of 36.35%, reaching sales of 89,418 units in February alone. However, the CE segment witnessed a slight decline in sales at 6,721 units—a drop of 1.22%.

Advertisement

Market analysis FADA highlights post-GST momentum and improved market confidence FADA noted that the strong performance of the auto sector is a continuation of the post-GST 2.0 momentum, with better affordability and market confidence driving retail sales. It also observed that despite February being a shorter month, retail performance remained exceptionally strong across segments. The association further revealed that PV inventory has reduced to 27-29 days, closer to its recommended 21-day benchmark—indicating healthier wholesale-retail alignment.

Advertisement