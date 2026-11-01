Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews production of India's 1st bullet train

The Bharat Bullet Train project combines advanced engineering with local manufacturing capabilities. It also emphasizes a passenger-centric design tailored to Indian operating conditions.

During his visit, Vaishnaw reviewed specialized manufacturing infrastructure such as precision-engineered jigs and fixtures used for carbody fabrication.

He witnessed key production stages like underframe, sidewall, and roof assembly, final car assembly, surface preparation, and treatment processes that meet stringent quality and safety standards required for high-speed rail operations.