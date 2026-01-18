India's automobile exports surge 24%, led by Maruti Suzuki
India's automobile exports witnessed a massive 24% growth in 2025, driven by robust international demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that total exports last year reached approximately 6.325 million units, up from approximately 5.098 million units in the previous year. This marks a significant increase of over 24%.
Passenger vehicle exports also witness growth
Passenger vehicle exports also saw a major spike, rising by 16% to 863,233 units in 2025 from 743,979 units in the previous year. Utility vehicle dispatches grew by an impressive 32% last year, reaching 427,219 units as compared to 323,624 units in 2024. However, passenger car shipments only saw a marginal rise of just over 3%, totaling at around 425,396 units last year as compared to 412,148 units during the same period last time around.
Maruti Suzuki leads in passenger vehicle exports
Maruti Suzuki dominated the export market with 395,000 units dispatched in 2025, up from 326,000 units in 2024. The company is on track to meet its target of exporting four lakh units for FY26. "Maruti Suzuki today contributes 46% of all passenger vehicle exports from India and there is every reason we should capture a large share of global trade," said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India.
2-wheeler and 3-wheeler exports see significant rise
Two-wheeler exports also saw a massive jump of 24% to 4.94 million units in 2025, up from 3.97 million units in the previous year. Motorcycles saw an even bigger jump of over 27%, totaling at around 4.3 million units last year. However, scooters witnessed an 8% increase totaling at 620,241 units during this time frame. Commercial vehicles also saw a major jump of over 27% in exports, totaling at 91,759 units last year.