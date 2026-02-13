India's passenger vehicle dispatches hit record 4.5L units in January

India 's automotive industry has started the new year on a high note, with passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches witnessing a whopping 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic PV dispatches reached the highest-ever January figure of 4,49,616 units in January 2026. This is a significant jump from the 3,99,386 units recorded in January last year.

Increased sales 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers also posted impressive numbers The growth trend in India's auto sector isn't limited to passenger vehicles. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers have also posted impressive numbers for January 2026. Total two-wheeler dispatches increased by an impressive 26.2% YoY, reaching the highest-ever January figure of 19,25,603 units as compared to last year's 15,26,218 units. Three-wheeler wholesales also saw a strong growth of 30.2% YoY with total dispatches hitting 75,725 units against last year's corresponding figure of 58,167 units.

Industry insights Rajesh Menon comments on positive trend Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, commented on the positive trend in India's auto sector. "The new year has begun on a positive note, extending the strong momentum seen in the previous quarter," he said. He attributed this growth to sustained demand following GST rate reduction and initiatives announced in Union Budget 2026 aimed at strengthening India's manufacturing base.

