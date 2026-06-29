Over 3L e-cars to be sold in India in 2026

Market growth

Sales momentum and structural factors driving growth

The sales momentum is reflected in the Vahan data, which shows registrations nearing the 1.5 lakh mark in 2026. Frost & Sullivan's optimistic scenario predicts EPV sales will exceed three lakh units this year. Crisil has identified three structural factors driving this growth: a doubling of models to around 20 over the past two fiscal years, technological advancements easing range anxiety, and longer battery warranties and ownership models such as Battery-as-a-Service reducing concerns over upfront costs and long-term reliability.