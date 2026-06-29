Over 3L e-cars to be sold in India in 2026
What's the story
India's electric passenger vehicle (EPV) market is set for a major leap, with annual sales projected to surpass three lakh units for the first time in 2026. The growth comes from an expanding model range, especially in the affordable segment, and technological advancements that are reducing range anxiety. Longer battery warranties and innovative ownership models are also boosting consumer confidence in EVs.
Market growth
Sales momentum and structural factors driving growth
The sales momentum is reflected in the Vahan data, which shows registrations nearing the 1.5 lakh mark in 2026. Frost & Sullivan's optimistic scenario predicts EPV sales will exceed three lakh units this year. Crisil has identified three structural factors driving this growth: a doubling of models to around 20 over the past two fiscal years, technological advancements easing range anxiety, and longer battery warranties and ownership models such as Battery-as-a-Service reducing concerns over upfront costs and long-term reliability.
Tech improvements
Technological advancements and ownership models
Premium EVs now offer 500-700km per charge, while mid-range models provide 300-450km. These advancements are reducing range anxiety among consumers. Additionally, longer battery warranties of eight to 10 years and innovative ownership models like Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) are making EV ownership more affordable.
Cost advantage
Fuel price volatility's impact on EV adoption
Rising fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict have improved the cost competitiveness of electric vehicles. Running costs for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles rose by 7-8% in May, widening EVs' total cost of ownership advantage. Frost & Sullivan said continued fuel price volatility from the US-Iran conflict could further accelerate India's shift toward electric mobility.