Europe is now the top destination for Indian electric cars

Apart from Spain and the UK, several other European countries have shown a growing interest in Indian electric vehicles.

Exports to Germany were worth $25.1 million, while Norway and Denmark imported $21.1 million and $21 million worth of EVs, respectively.

Other nations such as Belgium ($12.9 million), Netherlands ($12 million), Greece ($3.8 million), Italy ($2.7 million), Sweden ($2.1 million) and Poland ($1.6 million) also contributed to this growth trend.