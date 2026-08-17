Europe is now the top destination for Indian electric cars
What's the story
India's electric vehicle (EV) exports have witnessed a massive surge in the first quarter of FY 2026-27. The country's export earnings from electric motor cars jumped to $369 million from just $22.2 million during the same period last year. Shipments also saw a significant increase, rising to 10,802 units from 1,309 units last year. Notably, Europe has emerged as the top destination for Indian electric cars, with Spain leading the charge.
Market dominance
Spain and the UK are top export destinations
In Q1 FY 2026-27, India exported electric vehicles worth $146.4 million to Spain, nearly 40% of its total exports in this category. The UK followed closely as India's second-largest market with imports worth $78.7 million during the same period.
Expanding reach
Other European nations importing EVs from India
Apart from Spain and the UK, several other European countries have shown a growing interest in Indian electric vehicles.
Exports to Germany were worth $25.1 million, while Norway and Denmark imported $21.1 million and $21 million worth of EVs, respectively.
Other nations such as Belgium ($12.9 million), Netherlands ($12 million), Greece ($3.8 million), Italy ($2.7 million), Sweden ($2.1 million) and Poland ($1.6 million) also contributed to this growth trend.
Global expansion
Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets for Indian EVs
India has also expanded its electric car exports to Asia-Pacific markets.
Japan imported $13.4 million worth of EVs, while Israel ($2.8 million), Australia ($2.7 million), Singapore ($1.7 million), Taiwan ($1.3 million) and South Korea were also on the list in Q1 FY 2026-27.
The country even found new opportunities in Latin America with Brazil ($2.4 million), Colombia ($1 million), Chile ($0.4 million) and Costa Rica ($0.5 million).