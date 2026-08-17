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Home / News / Auto News / Europe is now the top destination for Indian electric cars
Europe is now the top destination for Indian electric cars
Spain and the UK are top export destinations

Europe is now the top destination for Indian electric cars

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 17, 2026
01:03 pm
What's the story

India's electric vehicle (EV) exports have witnessed a massive surge in the first quarter of FY 2026-27. The country's export earnings from electric motor cars jumped to $369 million from just $22.2 million during the same period last year. Shipments also saw a significant increase, rising to 10,802 units from 1,309 units last year. Notably, Europe has emerged as the top destination for Indian electric cars, with Spain leading the charge.

Market dominance

Spain and the UK are top export destinations

In Q1 FY 2026-27, India exported electric vehicles worth $146.4 million to Spain, nearly 40% of its total exports in this category. The UK followed closely as India's second-largest market with imports worth $78.7 million during the same period.

Expanding reach

Other European nations importing EVs from India

Apart from Spain and the UK, several other European countries have shown a growing interest in Indian electric vehicles.

Exports to Germany were worth $25.1 million, while Norway and Denmark imported $21.1 million and $21 million worth of EVs, respectively.

Other nations such as Belgium ($12.9 million), Netherlands ($12 million), Greece ($3.8 million), Italy ($2.7 million), Sweden ($2.1 million) and Poland ($1.6 million) also contributed to this growth trend.

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Global expansion

Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets for Indian EVs

India has also expanded its electric car exports to Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan imported $13.4 million worth of EVs, while Israel ($2.8 million), Australia ($2.7 million), Singapore ($1.7 million), Taiwan ($1.3 million) and South Korea were also on the list in Q1 FY 2026-27.

The country even found new opportunities in Latin America with Brazil ($2.4 million), Colombia ($1 million), Chile ($0.4 million) and Costa Rica ($0.5 million).

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