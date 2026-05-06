India's EV car sales rise 75% in April, Tata leads

India's electric vehicle (EV) market witnessed a massive surge in April 2026, with sales skyrocketing by over 75%. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a total of 23,506 electric passenger vehicles were sold last month. This is a significant jump from the 13,421 units sold in April last year. Tata Motors led the charge with an impressive sale of over 8,500 units during this period.

Market leader Tata Motors leads electric passenger vehicle segment Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd emerged as the leader in the electric passenger vehicle segment, selling 8,543 units in April. This is a massive jump from the 4,822 units sold in the same month last year, marking a growth of 77.17%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came second with sales of 5,413 units—up by nearly 64% from last year's figures. JSW MG Motor India followed closely behind with sales of 5,006 units—a growth of over 32%.

Two-wheeler boom Major boost for electric 2-wheelers The electric two-wheeler segment also witnessed a major boost with total sales reaching 1,48,740 units last month. This is a huge jump from the 92,538 units sold in April last year—a rise of over 60%. TVS Motor Company led this segment with sales of 37,683 units—up by nearly 89% from last year's figures. Bajaj Auto Ltd and Ather Energy followed suit with impressive sales numbers 32,898 units and 27,034 units, respectively.

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