India's EV charging stations struggle with less than 1% utilization
What's the story
Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, has raised alarms over the low utilization rates of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in India. Speaking at the SIAM EV Charging Day event, Kapoor said many of these stations are being used less than 1% of the time. This has raised concerns about their upkeep and long-term sustainability.
Strategy issues
Issues with initial strategy of using petrol pumps for charging
Kapoor also highlighted the issues with the government's initial strategy of depending on petrol pumps for public charging infrastructure.
He said, "We found that there are a lot of issues with maintenance because of low utilization."
The PM advisor added that companies have reported cases where utilization is even less than 1%, resulting in poor maintenance.
Maintenance commitment
Kapoor emphasizes need for dedicated agencies to maintain infrastructure
Kapoor emphasized that simply installing charging stations isn't enough. He stressed the need for dedicated organizations and agencies to provide and maintain this infrastructure.
The PM advisor also noted that the sector is still maturing and will face challenges with technology, maintenance costs, and business models.
Infrastructure expansion
Expanding charging infrastructure to parking lots and residential societies
Kapoor suggested that public charging infrastructure should be expanded to parking lots and residential societies, where many vehicles are parked for long periods.
He said petrol pumps will continue to be key locations due to their existing fuel infrastructure, manpower, and regular vehicle movement.
However, the government is also exploring other locations such as housing societies and parking facilities as potential charging hubs.
Charging strategy
Daytime solar-powered charging could help manage electricity grid demand
Kapoor stressed on the need for daytime charging, considering India's growing surplus electricity during the day.
He said, "We would be happy if charging takes place during the daytime because we have surplus electricity during the day."
The PM advisor also suggested that daytime charging with solar power could help manage demand on the electricity grid more effectively.
Cost concern
Provisions made under PM e-Drive to fund high-capacity connections
Kapoor also flagged the high cost of setting up charging stations, especially the cost of connecting them to the electricity distribution network.
He said a large part of the investment goes into behind-the-meter infrastructure, with distribution companies sometimes charging hefty amounts for high-capacity connections.
However, he noted that provisions have been made under PM E-DRIVE to fund this part of the investment and a good amount of money is still available for future projects.