India to get air taxis by 2028: Ram Mohan Naidu
What's the story
India is gearing up for the introduction of electric air taxis by 2028, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday. The announcement was made during the inauguration of Sarla Aviation's new headquarters in Bengaluru. Naidu emphasized that these electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft could provide a much-needed solution for congested metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.
Test launch
Testing phase to begin next year
Naidu revealed that Sarla Aviation will enter the testing phase of its eVTOL aircraft next year.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also be involved in this process, focusing on safety and regulations.
The DGCA has already given Design Organisation Approval to Sarla Aviation, a major milestone in the development of its eVTOL aircraft.
Aircraft details
What is an eVTOL aircraft?
Sarla Aviation's co-founder and CEO Adrian Schmidt described their aircraft as a hybrid of drone, helicopter, and conventional airplane.
The powered-lift vehicle is designed to carry six passengers plus a pilot.
It will be powered by seven electric motors, six for vertical lift and one at the rear for forward propulsion.
"It's powered by six electric motors that lift it up and one in the rear that pushes it forward," Schmidt told ANI.
Expansion prospects
Funding and affordability
Schmidt said the aircraft will remain electric but could accommodate a turbo-generator for mid-flight battery charging.
Sarla Aviation has received funding from Accel, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, and Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety, among others.
Naidu stressed that affordability will be as important as safety in making air taxis commercially viable in India. He added that localization could help reduce costs, with most parts being manufactured domestically.
Urban impact
Potential use cases and agreements
Naidu said eVTOL aircraft could cut airport-to-city travel times in congested metros to 20-30 minutes, down from the current two hours.
The technology could also be used for medical evacuations, air ambulances, and cargo transport.
Bengaluru airport has already signed an agreement with Sarla Aviation for last-mile connectivity, while Manipal Hospitals is exploring potential air ambulance services with the company.