India sold 13L electric 2-wheelers in 2025, remained 2nd-biggest market
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India stayed strong as the world's second-biggest market for electric two-wheelers in 2025, selling 13 lakh electric two-wheelers, about 6% of all two-wheelers here.
But while global sales saw a solid 15% jump, India's growth was much slower.
China sold over 70L e-two-wheelers
China kept its lead with over 70 lakh electric two-wheelers sold, more than half of its total market.
Meanwhile, India's EV momentum took a hit from reduced government subsidies and new rules that made e-scooters pricier.
Plus, GST cuts on regular gasoline bikes during festival season made them more tempting for buyers, so many stuck with what they knew instead of going electric.