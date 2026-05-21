India sold 13L electric 2-wheelers in 2025, remained 2nd-biggest market

China sold over 70L e-two-wheelers

China kept its lead with over 70 lakh electric two-wheelers sold, more than half of its total market.

Meanwhile, India's EV momentum took a hit from reduced government subsidies and new rules that made e-scooters pricier.

Plus, GST cuts on regular gasoline bikes during festival season made them more tempting for buyers, so many stuck with what they knew instead of going electric.