India study links local battery production to 7.2 million EV jobs

The report predicts that boosting local battery output could increase annual EV production to 32 million vehicles and raise economic output from $12.8 billion in 2024 to $620 billion by 2040.

India's current battery capacity is tiny, just 1.4 GWh, covering less than 3% of what's needed by 2032, but if the announced pipeline of about 128 GWh is commissioned, India would exceed 30% localisation by 2032.

The government also aims to fund 50,000 electric busses and 50,000 electric trucks, which is crucial since trucks account for only 3% of the fleet but are responsible for over 40% of emissions, helping India move closer to net zero targets for the future.