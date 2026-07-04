After E20 petrol, India eyes 15% isobutanol in diesel

Alternative fuel

Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel: Gadkari

Gadkari explained that ethanol can't be directly blended with diesel, which is why the government is focusing on producing isobutanol from ethanol as an alternative. He said, "Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel." The minister emphasized that this move is instrumental in India's quest for energy self-reliance and cleaner transportation fuels.