After E20 petrol, India eyes 15% isobutanol in diesel
What's the story
India is gearing up to take a major step in its biofuel transition by introducing a blend of up to 15% isobutanol in diesel. The announcement was made by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. He said the move will reduce India's dependence on fossil fuel imports and promote cleaner transportation fuels.
Alternative fuel
Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel: Gadkari
Gadkari explained that ethanol can't be directly blended with diesel, which is why the government is focusing on producing isobutanol from ethanol as an alternative. He said, "Isobutanol can serve as an alternative to diesel." The minister emphasized that this move is instrumental in India's quest for energy self-reliance and cleaner transportation fuels.
Technological progress
Pilot demonstrations show promising results
Gadkari also highlighted the progress made in the technology, saying that pilot demonstrations have shown promising results. "We've successfully run two generator sets on 100% ethanol and isobutanol. This proves engines can be built to operate on these fuels," he said. The minister's comments come as India continues to push for cleaner and more sustainable transportation fuels.
Biofuel advantages
Isobutanol could cut India's crude oil imports
Isobutanol is seen as a potential next-generation biofuel due to its higher energy density, better engine compatibility, and lower emissions than many conventional biofuels. The government hopes that using isobutanol could further cut India's crude oil imports while boosting demand for domestically produced biofuels. This would be another step toward making India more self-sufficient in energy production.
Program defense
Ministry defends E20 blending program amid criticism
The announcement comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas defended its E20 ethanol blending program against alleged misinformation on social media. The ministry clarified that claims about excessive water consumption for ethanol production, damage to vehicle engines, invalidation of insurance or warranty, and environmental harm are false. It said the program is backed by scientific studies, regulatory safeguards, and global experience with ethanol-blended fuels.