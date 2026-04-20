Why Modi government plans to promote flex-fuel vehicles in India

In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian government is planning a major policy push to promote flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). These are vehicles which can run on ethanol blends of up to E85 (85% ethanol and 15% petrol). The move comes as part of India's efforts to reduce its dependence on oil imports.

Policy impact FFV rollout plan to be discussed in upcoming meeting India's current ethanol blending mandate, which allows 20% ethanol in petrol, was introduced in 2025. However, it has drawn criticism from the public over reduced mileage and concerns about engine performance. The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has convened a meeting to discuss this issue further. A working group of experts from oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers, and government officials will present their plan for FFV rollout during this meeting.

Economic impact India imports 90% of its oil The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to fluctuating global crude prices, briefly crossing the $100 per barrel mark before easing after a ceasefire. This poses a major fiscal risk for India, which imports 90% of its oil. A $1 per barrel increase over a year shall add around ₹16,000 crore to India's import bill. The nation imported oil worth $109.5 billion in FY26, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

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Sector contribution Transport sector accounts for most petrol consumption here The transport sector accounts for a major chunk of petrol consumption in India. In FY26, over 12.59 million petrol vehicles were sold in the country, data from government portal Vahan shows. These vehicles account for some 44% of total vehicle sales (28.3 million) in India, highlighting the scale of transition required to reduce fossil fuel dependence.

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Industry apprehensions Auto industry wary about FFV rollout Despite the push for FFVs, the auto industry remains wary about their rollout. Concerns include lack of clarity on blended fuel pricing, uncertainty over distribution at retail pumps, and incentives for FFVs as they are costlier to produce than other petrol vehicles.