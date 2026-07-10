India-UK trade deal: Centre unveils import process for UK cars

Certificate details

Certificates valid for maximum of 12 months

The DGFT has also clarified that these certificates will be valid for a maximum of 12 months or until the end of the calendar year, whichever is earlier. Importers under TRQ are expected to pass on the benefit of the concessional customs duty available under it to final buyers or consumers. This move is aimed at making UK-made vehicles more affordable in India by reducing import duties significantly.