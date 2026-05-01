Indian government considers loan-rate subsidy for electric busses and trucks

Industry seeks infrastructure status for EVs

The Center could set aside ₹5,760 crore for electric busses and ₹1,200 crore for e-trucks.

While this support is expected to attract huge private investments (up to ₹80,000 crore), the high price tags of EVs remain a hurdle: e-busses cost double their diesel counterparts.

To help even more, extra perks like toll waivers or skipping registration fees are being considered. Industry players also want these vehicles classified as infrastructure so loans get easier and cheaper.