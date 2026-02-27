Indian Motorcycle unveils hand-painted bikes for its 125th anniversary

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled a limited-edition collection of hand-painted bikes, celebrating its 125th anniversary. The lineup features three models: Chief Vintage, Scout Bobber, and Challenger. Each bike gets a unique red-and-black paint scheme with pinstripes, exclusive badging, and an individually numbered serial plate. The Chief Vintage and Indian Challenger 125th Anniversary Editions are limited to just 250 units globally, while the Scout Bobber will be available in 450 units worldwide.

Model specifications All models feature 'Ride Command+' with touchscreen displays Despite the special anniversary badging and detailing, the limited-edition models are mechanically identical to their standard counterparts. They come with 'Ride Command+' with touchscreen displays, a 4-inch unit on the Chief and Scout, and a bigger 7-inch screen on the Challenger. Other features include navigation (depending on market), ride information, vehicle locator, maintenance alerts, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Classic design Indian Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition The Indian Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to the brand's classic cruiser roots. It features wire wheels, valanced fenders, vintage-style handlebars, and a floating seat. The bike is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine that delivers an impressive torque of 156Nm. Exclusive badging, a stitched anniversary seat, and polished floorboards set this special edition apart from its standard version.

Performance specs Indian Scout Bobber 125th Anniversary Edition The Indian Scout Bobber 125th Anniversary Edition is a performance-focused model with a stripped-down, aggressive look. It comes with bobbed fenders and precision-machined eight-spoke wheels. The bike is powered by a 1,250cc liquid-cooled engine that produces an impressive power of 111hp. It also features selectable ride modes and the 4-inch touchscreen display with connected features for an enhanced riding experience.

