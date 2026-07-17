Indian scooter sales surge 33% to 44.2L H1 2026
Scooter sales in India just broke records: 44.2 lakh units sold in the first half of 2026, up 33% from last year.
Sales topped seven lakh units almost every month (except April), and the industry is set to cross 90 lakh units for the year, a milestone that's never been reached before.
Honda leads with 16.2L scooters
Honda grabbed the top spot with 16.2 lakh scooters sold and a solid 37% market share.
TVS followed with 12.6 lakh units, boosted by its Jupiter model and a big jump in electric scooter sales: EVs now make up nearly one-fifth of their lineup.
Hero MotoCorp saw a huge 72% sales boost thanks to its Vida EV range, which grew by an impressive 136%.
Bajaj Auto's Chetak electric scooter helped push their numbers up by 53%, while Ather Energy's dispatches surged by 67%, showing that EVs are definitely catching on fast.