Indians prefer preowned cars as market nears $70B by FY31

Cars24 and platforms build buyer trust

Used cars aren't seen as "second-best" anymore. Platforms like Cars24 now offer transparency, quality checks, easy financing, and even warranties.

About 65% of buyers are first-timers who see getting a car as a big milestone.

Plus, more utility vehicles are making their way into preowned lots (expected to hit 19-22% of sales by FY31), and shorter ownership cycles mean better cars hit the market sooner.