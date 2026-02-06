Audi dismisses rumors of sports car cancellation

Audi 's highly-anticipated Concept C sports car may be facing an uncertain future, according to German media reports. The speculation stems from the possibility of Porsche canceling its electric 718 models due to high development costs and engineering challenges. If this happens, it could also put the future of Audi's Concept C in jeopardy. However, an Audi spokesperson has dismissed these claims as mere speculation.

Official statement Audi dismisses reports as speculation Audi spokesperson Daniel Schuster has dismissed the reports about the potential cancelation of Concept C as pure speculation. He didn't elaborate further on the matter, Motor1 reports. Earlier, Audi had confirmed that Concept C would be built on an electric platform shared within Volkswagen Group. This suggests a close link with electric Porsche 718 models, which could speed up development and reduce costs through economies of scale.

Future hurdles Potential cancelation of Concept C Handelsblatt reports that if Porsche cancels its Boxster and Cayman EVs, Audi could either cancel Concept C or buy the platform from Zuffenhausen to continue development independently. This move could cost a "nine-figure" sum, which seems hard to justify for a sports car, let alone an electric one. However, Schuster had previously confirmed that the production-ready Concept C will be fully electric with no plans for a combustion-engine variant.

