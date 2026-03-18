Bentley might call its first EV 'Barnato'

Bentley is gearing up to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) before the end of 2026. A trademark application for the name "Barnato" appears on trademark sites in the US, European Union, and United Kingdom. The move has led many to speculate that Barnato could be the official name of Bentley's upcoming EV model.

Historical significance Why is Barnato significant to Bentley? The name "Barnato" carries a lot of weight in Bentley's legacy. Woolf Barnato, a key figure in the 1920s "Bentley Boys" group, was instrumental in putting the brand on the map with his racing exploits. He bought his first Bentley in 1925 and later took control of the company during financial troubles, becoming its new chairman. Under his leadership, Bentley produced iconic prewar models like Speed Six and supercharged Blower Bentley.

Racing legacy Barnato was a 3-time Le Mans champion Barnato was not just a businessman but also an avid racer. He won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans three times from 1928 to 1930. In a famous stunt in 1930, he beat a French luxury train over its entire route with his Bentley Speed Six, further boosting the company's profile. Interestingly, last year's EXP 15 electric SUV concept that previews Bentley's EV journey was inspired by Barnato's Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupe.

Advertisement