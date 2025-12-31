January 2026: Seven new cars are landing in India
January's shaping up to be a big month for car fans—seven new models are being launched or unveiled, including the Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Harrier petrol, Tata Safari petrol, Tata Punch facelift, Renault Duster (unveiling), and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara EV.
Whether you're into techy SUVs or curious about electric options, there's something for everyone.
Quick look at the lineup
Kia Seltos arrives Jan 2 (₹11-22 lakh): digital displays, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof for extra comfort.
**Mahindra XUV 7XO ** drops Jan 5 (~₹15 lakh): turbo-petrol or diesel with AWD; triple screens and powered front passenger seat add some luxury vibes.
Tata Harrier & Safari petrols launch Jan 5 (₹14-25.25 lakh for Harrier, ₹14.66-25.96 lakh for Safari): powered by a new Hyperion engine and rocking a huge QLED display.
Tata Punch facelift comes Jan 15 (~₹6 lakh): keeps its peppy engine but gets a style refresh.
Renault Duster unveiled Jan 26 (₹10-20 lakh): expected to launch with a turbo-petrol engine for those who like choices.
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara EV rounds out the month (₹18-25 lakh): two battery sizes with up to 543km range—pretty solid if you're eyeing an electric SUV.
Should you care?
If you've been waiting to upgrade or just want to see what's next in tech and style on Indian roads, this is your month to watch—there's genuinely something for every taste and budget in this lineup.