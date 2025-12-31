January 2026: Seven new cars are landing in India

Quick look at the lineup

Kia Seltos arrives Jan 2 (₹11-22 lakh): digital displays, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof for extra comfort.

**Mahindra XUV 7XO ** drops Jan 5 (~₹15 lakh): turbo-petrol or diesel with AWD; triple screens and powered front passenger seat add some luxury vibes.

Tata Harrier & Safari petrols launch Jan 5 (₹14-25.25 lakh for Harrier, ₹14.66-25.96 lakh for Safari): powered by a new Hyperion engine and rocking a huge QLED display.

Tata Punch facelift comes Jan 15 (~₹6 lakh): keeps its peppy engine but gets a style refresh.

Renault Duster unveiled Jan 26 (₹10-20 lakh): expected to launch with a turbo-petrol engine for those who like choices.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara EV rounds out the month (₹18-25 lakh): two battery sizes with up to 543km range—pretty solid if you're eyeing an electric SUV.

