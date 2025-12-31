Nissan Leaf EV crossover unveiled with 303-mile range

The new Leaf rocks an aerodynamic SUV-inspired body with motorized flush door handles for a modern vibe. Inside, you get dual 12.3-inch displays plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto —so your playlists and maps are always within reach. There's also plenty of cargo space and rear legroom for friends or gear.

Power, charging, and safety in every trim

With up to 214hp on tap and fast-charging support (up to 150kW), the Leaf makes long drives easy—no need to stress about frequent stops.

Four trims are available (S through Platinum+), all loaded with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite: features like emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind-spot intervention, ProPILOT Assist, and a handy 3D Around View Monitor help keep you safe on the road.