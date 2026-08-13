JCB's hydrogen car breaks world speed land record

The Hydromax first hit an average speed of 644.74km/h and then 663.26km/h on its second run.

The combined average of these two runs was 653.9km/h, beating the previous record set by BMW H2R in 2004 at a speed of 298.53km/h.

JCB claims that at this average top speed, the Hydromax is the fastest hydrogen-powered vehicle ever built, surpassing even fuel cell vehicles in terms of performance.