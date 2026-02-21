The design is similar to that of the Wrangler Whitecap

2026 Jeep Gladiator Whitecap is a tribute to the 1940s

Jeep has unveiled the Gladiator Whitecap, a new design package for its Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave, as well as Mojave X trims. The package features white accents on the roof, grille, and hood as well as a side stripe. It will be available this spring at an additional cost of just $495. The design is similar to that of the Wrangler Whitecap and pays homage to Jeep's first production vehicles from 1941.