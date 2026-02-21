2026 Jeep Gladiator Whitecap is a tribute to the 1940s
What's the story
Jeep has unveiled the Gladiator Whitecap, a new design package for its Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave, as well as Mojave X trims. The package features white accents on the roof, grille, and hood as well as a side stripe. It will be available this spring at an additional cost of just $495. The design is similar to that of the Wrangler Whitecap and pays homage to Jeep's first production vehicles from 1941.
Design inspiration
Design pays homage to Jeep's 1st production vehicles
The Gladiator Whitecap features a Bright White roof and side stripe decal that reads "1941," the year the original Willys MB was first produced. The outer edge of the seven-slot grille is also painted in Bright White, while the Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave, and Mojave X trims get a white decal on their hoods with their respective trim names.
Performance
The Gladiator can tow up to 3,493kg
The Whitecap package retains all other features of standard Gladiators, including a towing capacity of up to 3,493kg and a maximum payload of 780kg. It also offers the option to remove the roof and doors. Like all Gladiators, these models will be powered by a 285hp 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.
Cost
A look at the pricing
The Whitecap package can be added to the Gladiator Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave, and Mojave X trims. The base Sahara Whitecap model will start at $50,680, while the top-of-the-line Rubicon X and Mojave X versions with the package included will cost $63,775 each.