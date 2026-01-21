2026 Jeep Meridian SUV launched in India at ₹30L
What's the story
Jeep India has launched the 2026 model year of its popular Meridian SUV in the country. The updated model comes with a key customer-centric feature, sliding second-row seats, on select trims. This enhancement is aimed at improving comfort and usability for all three rows of passengers. The new feature is available on the Limited (O) and Overland variants of the SUV.
Enhanced comfort
New sliding seats enhance 3rd-row space
The second-row seats of the Jeep Meridian now come with a longitudinal movement of up to 140mm. This allows customers to prioritize either third-row legroom or boot space, depending on their needs. The update greatly improves the third-row usability, especially when all seven seats are occupied. Jeep has also improved comfort and accessibility with a 23-degree torso angle and an additional 12-degree recline for the second-row seats.
Design continuity
Design and features remain unchanged
The design and cabin experience of the Meridian remain unchanged, retaining Jeep's signature seven-slot grille and LED lighting elements. It continues to offer premium materials and a well-finished cabin with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, premium upholstery, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Safety and performance
Safety features and powertrain
The Meridian comes with over 70 active and passive safety features, including ADAS on select trims, tuned for Indian driving conditions. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to Jeep's Select-Terrain all-wheel-drive system on equipped variants, offering strong on-road performance along with proven capability.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The 2026 Jeep Meridian with the sliding second-row seats starts at ₹30.01 lakh, while the entire Meridian range begins at ₹23.33 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated SUV are now open across Jeep dealerships in India.