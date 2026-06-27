Jeep opens online customization for 2026 all-electric Recon SUV
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Jeep's new 2026 Recon, an all-electric SUV built for adventure, is now open for online customization.
The 2026 Recon comes in the Trail Rated Moab trim, starting at $68,990, including destination, and can reach just under $77,000 before destination if you go wild with options.
You get to pick from eight colors, including a bold Joose orange, add things like a black roof or rock rails, and choose between two interior themes.
EPA rated 357km range
Under the hood (well, technically under the floor), the EPA-rated range is 357km, but towing isn't really its thing, even with the Trailer-Tow Group.
Jeep is keeping this one exclusive with limited configurations (think niche vibes for off-road EV fans).