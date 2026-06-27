Jeep opens online customization for 2026 all-electric Recon SUV Auto Jun 27, 2026

Jeep's new 2026 Recon, an all-electric SUV built for adventure, is now open for online customization.

The 2026 Recon comes in the Trail Rated Moab trim, starting at $68,990, including destination, and can reach just under $77,000 before destination if you go wild with options.

You get to pick from eight colors, including a bold Joose orange, add things like a black roof or rock rails, and choose between two interior themes.