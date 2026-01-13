Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary with limited-run Wrangler SUV
Jeep has unveiled a limited edition of its popular Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup truck to celebrate its 85th anniversary. The new models come with exclusive plaid seat inserts, a design element that has long been associated with Volkswagen Golf GTI. The commemorative Wrangler starts at $48,295 (around ₹44 lakh), while the Gladiator variant is priced at $47,815 (roughly ₹43 lakh).
The 85th Anniversary Editions of the Wrangler and Gladiator come with plaid-laden seats and a similar pattern on parts of the dashboard. Other unique interior details include an "85" medallion on the shift knob, and a matching plaque on the rear swing gate. However, Jeep has not revealed how many units of these special editions will be produced.
The exterior design of the 85th Anniversary Edition isn't too flashy. The Wrangler comes with body-colored fenders, gray 17-inch wheels, bronze-colored tow hooks, and Blue Agave badges and decals. Jeep offers a choice of black or body-color hardtop roof, while all-terrain tires are available at no extra cost. Each anniversary model also gets an Alpine stereo system, standard LED exterior lighting, heated seats/steering wheel, as well as remote start among other safety features.