Jeep Wrangler Rewind SUV takes you back to the 1980s

Jeep has unveiled the Rewind special edition of its popular Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup truck. The new models come with a retro 1980s-inspired design, complete with red-and-turquoise stripes running across their bodies. They are available in several bright colors, including the striking Reign Purple hue. The interiors also get colorful accent stitching and unique seats featuring an 8-bit arcade game pattern.

Popular demand Wrangler Rewind is part of Jeep's Twelve 4 Twelve program The Wrangler Rewind is part of Jeep's Twelve 4 Twelve program, which launches a new special edition every month for a year. The retro design will also be available on the Gladiator pickup. Jeep decided to go into production with the Rewind after fans showed great interest in the 2025 concept at last year's Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah.

Design The vehicles sport bold, retro graphics The Rewind special editions sport bold, retro graphics in red and turquoise, with stripes across the hood, sides of the vehicles, and over rear fenders. "Rewind" is written in a loud font on the side of the hood. The spare-wheel cover on Wrangler's back also features this striped Rewind graphic.

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