This special Jeep pays homage to its first civilian vehicle
What's the story
Jeep is opening orders for its new Wrangler special edition, the JL-2A. The new model pays homage to the brand's first civilian vehicle, the Willys CJ-2A. The JL-2A is based on the Rubicon and comes with advanced features like electronic locking front and rear differentials and a disconnecting anti-roll bar.
Design inspiration
Wrangler JL-2A blends modern features with classic design
The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A blends iconic imagery from the original CJ-2A with modern creature comforts.
The first CJ-2As were available in warm tan or olive green and featured the now-iconic seven-slot grille.
The new JL-2A pays homage to this design with a two-door variant painted Gobi, Jeep's current tan color, and a four-door version in '41, an olive green shade.
Enhanced
Range of customization options for the JL-2A
The JL-2A models come with 17-inch retro-style wheels fitted with standard 33-inch-tall BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires.
The bright-orange wheels are a nod to the Sunset Red ones found on the original CJ-2A.
Jeep offers a range of customization options for the JL-2A, including Bright White, Sting Gray, Ghost, and Joose colors for those who prefer a more modern look.
Interior
A look at the interior
The interior of the JL-2A features orange stitching and special-edition details with a Nappa Heritage Tan and Bison Brown finish.
This is a modern take on the classic tan seats of the CJ-2A.
The air vents feature a seven-slot grille icon and a Willys silhouette, while the shifter sports a Willys-Overland medallion on top.
Performance
Wrangler JL-2A is powered by a choice of engines
The JL-2A is based on the Wrangler Rubicon and offers a choice of a 285hp, 3.6-liter V6 or a 270hp, 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.
These can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Jeep has priced the JL-2A package at $4,995 in the US, which is just $115 more than a similarly equipped Rubicon model.