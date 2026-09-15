This special Jeep pays homage to its first civilian vehicle

The 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A blends iconic imagery from the original CJ-2A with modern creature comforts.

The first CJ-2As were available in warm tan or olive green and featured the now-iconic seven-slot grille.

The new JL-2A pays homage to this design with a two-door variant painted Gobi, Jeep's current tan color, and a four-door version in '41, an olive green shade.